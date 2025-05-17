Chandrababu - Nara Lokesh Looted Rs 10,000 Crore from Liquor Sales: YSRCP

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) unequivocally condemns the alleged massive liquor policy scam and politically motivated persecution orchestrated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh, in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office in Proddatur, former MLA and YSRCP State Spokesperson Rachamallu Shivaprasad Reddy exposed a meticulously planned extortion racket, accusing the Naidu family of amassing over ₹10,000 crore through illicit liquor commissions over the past five years.

Reddy revealed that the coalition government's liquor policy channels crores of rupees each month to Naidu’s "Karakatta Palace" in Amaravati. According to him, Naidu personally pockets ₹1,000 crore annually from distilleries, while Lokesh collects ₹1,200 crore per year from liquor shops — a combined total of ₹2,200 crore annually.

In Proddatur alone, where there are 40 liquor shops and 10 bars, each shop reportedly pays ₹70,000 to the Excise Department and ₹30,000 to local police stations every month — figures confirmed by local MLA Varadarajulu Reddy. This equates to ₹5 crore per month from Kadapa’s 500 shops, with similar collections across the state allegedly funneled into Lokesh’s coffers.

“This father-son duo is orchestrating the state's biggest scam, looting ₹10,000 crore while betraying the people,” Reddy charged, daring TDP leaders to publicly deny these collections under oath.

He also dismissed Naidu’s claims of a ₹3,200 crore scam under the YSRCP as baseless, calling them a smokescreen to justify political vendetta. Reddy criticized the coalition’s failure to deliver on promises of affordable, quality liquor, noting price hikes for popular brands such as White Hall, Kings Well, and Officers’ Choice — now priced at ₹160, up by ₹10 since the YSRCP’s tenure.

“Naidu’s so-called ₹99 quality liquor is a myth. Consumers are forced to buy substandard brands laced with harmful chemicals due to inconsistent supply,” Reddy warned, highlighting the serious health risks. He also pointed to the resurgence of illegal belt shops and 24-hour liquor sales at inflated prices, which he said are pushing families into financial distress — undoing the YSRCP’s reforms that had reduced outlets and banned belt shops.

“Naidu now falsely accuses Jagan of taking bribes from distilleries that he himself approved,” Reddy said, accusing the coalition of abject governance failure. Unable to implement the promised “Super Six” welfare schemes, Naidu, he alleged, is resorting to diversionary tactics by jailing YSRCP leaders to cover up his incompetence.

The YSRCP demands an immediate investigation into the alleged ₹10,000 crore liquor scam, the release of wrongfully detained officials, and full accountability from the Naidu family for their purported corruption.