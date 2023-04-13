Chandrababu Naidu Is The Richest Politician In the State: ADR Report

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest person in Andhra Pradesh, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR report named Chandrababu Naidu as the third richest MLA in the country which the allied Yellow Media has conveniently chosen to put out of sight from the public view.

N Nagaraju is the first in the list of richest MLAs in the country, while Karnataka’s DK Shivakumar is second and Chandrababu is the first in Andhra Pradesh and third in the country with Rs.668 crores in assets according to the ADR report.

