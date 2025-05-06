As Chandrababu Looks to Singapore for Amaravati, Singapore Adopts Jagan’s Welfare Policies

Welfare and development schemes introduced by the YSRCP government, led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, have garnered widespread popularity—not only among the people of Andhra Pradesh but also among other State governments across India.

For example, the Telangana government under K. Chandrashekar Rao launched the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ initiative, inspired by Jagan’s ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’ program, which aimed to transform government schools. Similarly, the BRS government took a cue from Jagan's policies and initiated the merger of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the State government.

Delhi and Punjab adopted the YSRCP's doorstep delivery model for ration distribution, while Maharashtra drew inspiration from Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act to implement its own ‘Shakti’ initiative.

The YSRCP’s volunteer system was also a big hit among several States, including Tamil Nadu and Haryana. The volunteers acted as a bridge between the government and the citizens, making governance efficient.

In a notable international development, the newly elected Singapore government, led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, has implemented a welfare calendar—similar to the one introduced by Jagan.

As Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch an annual welfare calendar that detailed the rollout schedule for various schemes, including exact dates on which beneficiaries would receive financial assistance. This transparency built public trust and ensured accountability. Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and financial constraints, the YSRCP government consistently delivered welfare benefits on time, as per the calendar.

The irony is striking: while the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, is once again turning to Singapore for inspiration in developing the Amaravati capital, Singapore itself appears to be taking a page from Jagan’s welfare governance model.

During the TDP’s 2014–19 tenure, Naidu enlisted a Singapore consortium to design the master plan for Amaravati. As construction resumed under the TDP-led NDA government in 2024, efforts are underway to re-engage consultants from Singapore to advance the capital city project.

Meanwhile, as inflation rises, the People’s Action Party-led government in Singapore has launched its own welfare calendar—an initiative that mirrors Jagan’s approach to structured, transparent welfare delivery.