Big Relief: Supreme Court Stays Arrest of YSRCP Social Media Head For Two Weeks!

New Delhi, December 2: The Supreme Court on Saturday granted interim relief to Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, the social media head of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), staying his arrest for two weeks. This allows him time to approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court to contest multiple FIRs filed against him under the BNS Act.

Reddy argued that provisions of the BNS Act, introduced in July, are being misused by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to target opposition members. He claimed these sections, meant to tackle organized crime, were being retroactively applied in politically motivated cases.

Misuse Allegations

Reddy’s counsel highlighted that FIRs were filed for incidents that occurred before the law’s enforcement. They argued that the sudden surge in complaints, including 147 cases in one week, indicates political vendetta.

Court Remarks

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan agreed that the Andhra Pradesh High Court is the appropriate forum to handle the matter. While the Andhra Pradesh government defended the FIRs, citing serious allegations against Reddy, the Supreme Court provided temporary protection to allow him to seek legal remedies without fear of arrest.

Court Order

The Supreme Court directed that Reddy cannot be arrested for two weeks, giving him time to file his plea before the High Court. The Court made no comment on the case’s merits, leaving decisions on further relief entirely to the High Court.

Highlights

• Bhargav Reddy claims the TDP is misusing the BNS Act to suppress dissent.

• The Supreme Court granted temporary protection from arrest.

• He must file his case in the Andhra Pradesh High Court within two weeks.

This development underscores the political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, with the YSRCP accusing the TDP of using legal tools for political retaliation.

