Asian Games: CM YS Jagan Hails Vijayawada Girl Jyothi, Others for Winning Gold Medal in Archery

Amaravati: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the members of women's archery team Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand, and Parneet Kaur for winning a gold medal at the Asian Games at Hangzhou in China.

The Indian women archers’ team fought back strongly to defeat Chinese Taipei 230-229 in a closely-fought final to win the gold medal in the Women's Team Compound archery competition at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre on Thursday.

“My best wishes and congratulations to @VJSurekha, @Parrneettt and Aditi Gopichand Swami for winning India the gold in the archery final at #AsianGames2023. Your precision and skill have made all of us proud. I and all of Andhra Pradesh is particularly proud of our very own

@VJSurekha from Vijayawada! The Telugu Flag continues to fly high!,” YS Jagan wrote on X.

