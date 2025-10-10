Apollo University Scandal: Hidden Camera Found in Girls’ Washroom

A hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the girls’ washroom at Apollo University in Chittoor district, triggering shock and outrage among students.

According to reports, a student noticed the suspicious device inside the washroom and immediately alerted the college authorities, including Registrar Pothuraju.

The management has been accused of delaying response in the issue. Eventually, a complaint was registered with the Chittoor police.

An investigation was launched to identify and apprehend the culprit.

Preliminary inquiries led to the arrest of one individual, identified as Reuben, a private site engineer hailing from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.

Police officials have seized Reuben’s mobile phone and laptop for forensic examination to determine whether any footage was recorded or shared.

Circle Inspector Satyababu is currently interrogating the accused to uncover further details about the incident and any possible accomplices.

It is still unclear who installed the hidden cameras in the washroom at the University.

In the aftermath of the discovery, students of Apollo University staged a protest on campus, demanding strict action against the accused and enhanced safety measures within the institution.

They also urged the university administration to conduct regular security checks and ensure that such incidents do not recur. The shocking episode has raised serious concerns about campus security and the privacy of students.

The management is yet to respond to the allegations.