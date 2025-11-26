AP Slipped from No. 1 to Crisis: YS Jagan in Pulivendula; Accuses Chandrababu of Ignoring Farmers

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, November 26, criticised the ruling coalition-led by Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that farmers in the state are facing severe distress due to falling crop prices and lack of government support.

During his visit to Brahmanapalli in Pulivendula, Jagan inspected banana farms and spoke to growers affected by heavy losses. He said that under his government, banana farmers earned up to ₹30,000 per tonne and nearly three lakh tonnes were exported, even during the pandemic. Special trains were operated from Anantapur to Delhi and Tadipatri to Mumbai, he added.

“Today, farmers cannot even get ₹2,000 per tonne. The crop is rotting in the fields. Andhra Pradesh, once ranked number one, has fallen to this state — why?” Jagan asked.

He alleged that in the 17 months of coalition rule, the state witnessed 16 natural disasters, yet farmers received no compensation. He claimed that during the YSRCP tenure, input subsidies were given before the end of each season, while the current government has not paid a single rupee.

Jagan further accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of treating agriculture as a burden, saying farmers now struggle even to buy fertilisers. He also criticised the closure of integrated cold storage units “in the name of power saving,” arguing that it has worsened the crisis for perishable crops.

“During YSRCP rule, farming felt like a festival. After Naidu returned to power, the sector is moving backwards,” he said, predicting political trouble ahead for the coalition.

Farmers in the region have been urging the government to intervene, citing falling market prices and increasing cultivation costs.