AP School Holidays 2025: August Calendar with Festival & National Holiday Dates

Andhra Pradesh schools are set to celebrate a blend of patriotic and festive holidays in August 2025, offering students and staff a perfect balance between academics and cultural engagement. The Education Department has officially released the school holiday calendar, ensuring that the academic schedule remains uninterrupted while honoring the spirit of important festivals and national events.

The month of August will feature a series of significant celebrations, from the solemn observance of Independence Day to the vibrant festivities of Sri Krishnaashtami and Vinayaka Chavithi. These holidays provide an excellent opportunity for relaxation, spending time with family, and participating in cultural traditions.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List for August 2025

Below is the list of gazetted public holidays that all schools in Andhra Pradesh will observe during August 2025. In addition to these holidays, schools may also choose to declare optional or restricted holidays depending on local customs and individual school policies.

Date Day Holiday AUG 8 Friday Varalakshmi Vratham AUG 15 Friday Independence Day AUG 16 Saturday Sri Krishnaashtami AUG 27 Wednesday Vinayaka Chavithi

Important Note for Parents

Parents and guardians are advised to check with their child’s school administration for the final holiday schedule, as certain variations may occur based on local traditions and school-specific guidelines.

With this blend of national pride and cultural celebrations, August 2025 is set to be a memorable month for students across Andhra Pradesh.