AP Rains: Heavy Rains from October 24 to 28; Schools and Colleges May Get Holidays

Andhra Pradesh is set to experience widespread heavy rainfall over the next four days as a new low-pressure system forms over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system is expected to intensify within 24 hours and move westward, bringing intense rainfall across several districts. Meanwhile, another low-pressure area over southern Karnataka is also drifting west, which could further enhance rainfall activity across Andhra Pradesh from October 24 to October 28.

If the heavy rains persist, schools, colleges, and educational institutions across affected districts may be declared holidays, officials said. However, the IMD noted that the forecast may change depending on the movement and strength of the evolving weather systems.

On Friday, several regions are expected to experience rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km/h. Districts such as Konaseema, Krishna, Prakasam, Guntur, Bapatla, and Nandyal are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while South Coastal Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema may also witness moderate to heavy showers.

The active Northeast Monsoon (NEM) has already brought surplus rainfall to Andhra Pradesh this month, with most districts recording above-normal precipitation.