AP Petrol, Diesel Crisis: YSRCP Demands Immediate Restoration of Fuel Supply

YSRCP has demanded that the coalition government to restore supply of fuel, as it is the lifeline for the economy and said all sections of society are being affected by the indifference of the State.

Speaking to media here on Monday, former ministers Kurasala Kannababu and Vellampalli Srinivas said that agriculture has been severely hit by the shortage of fuel and demanded that the government should make petrol and diesel available to all immediately.

Petrol and diesel are available in the neighbouring states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, but Chandrababu, being a coalition partner of NDA, is unable to get the required stocks as his priorities lie elsewhere.

Agriculture operations are badly hit as they cannot operate harvesters due to the unavailability of diesel, and aqua farmers too are badly hit, besides the transport of goods. From trucks to autos to two wheelers, long queues are seen all over the state while Chandrababu gives tall talk and officials speak out orders, but at ground level, people are not getting fuel.

Not one fruitful review meeting was held, and the whereabouts of Lokesh are not known, and the Agriculture minister is on a study tour of Singapore, where there is no agriculture.

Maize farmers are in distress and are unable to recover the input cost even. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, had monitored every crop and ensured that farmers got MSP and even during pandemic, he could airlift oxygen, while Chandrababu is limited only to publicity and no action on the fuel crisis. He has been talking tall on industrial promotion, but Chandrababu should answer as to why industrial power consumption has come down now. All sections of people, students, farmers, women, employees and others felt that they were being cheated by the coalition government, they said.

While petrol and diesel are not available, liquor is freely flowing across the state and at all times. We demand that the fuel supply chain should be restored within 48 hours to keep the lifeline of the economy running.