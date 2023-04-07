AP: One Dead, 3 Injured After Car Crashes into Stationed Vehicle on NH in Konaseema 

Konaseema: In a ghastly road accident, one person was killed and three others including a woman were injured in Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when a speeding car crashed into a parked tractor on the National Highway 216 A at Mulasthanam village in Alamuru Mandal of Konaseema district. The driver was killed on the spot while the three others were injured.

Upon receiving information, the 108 ambulance arrived at the spot and shifted the injured persons to Raja Mahendravaram hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

During this period, another car rammed into a motorist, however, no major injuries were reported in this incident.

