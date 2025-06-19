AP LAWCET Results 2025: Girls Outperform Boys in Law Entrance Exam

The results of AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 were officially announced on Thursday afternoon, and once again, girl students have made their mark by securing top positions across all categories. AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 95%, with girls leading from the front in both 3-year and 5-year law programs, as well as in the postgraduate law entrance exam.

A total of 27,253 candidates applied for the entrance test this year, of which 20,826 students successfully qualified. Congratulating the achievers, the minister praised the students for their dedication and performance.

The AP LAWCET 2025 exam was conducted online on June 5 under the supervision of Sri Padmavati Mahila University, aimed at admissions into various law colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can access their rank cards by entering their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth on the official website.

Girls Dominate Top Ranks:

Top Rankers – AP LAWCET (3-Year Program)

Vemula Venkata Sivasai Bhargavi (Anakapalli)

Palnati Satyanjanadevi (Eluru)

Top Rankers – AP LAWCET (5-Year Program)

Pallapu Grishma (Annamayya District)

Singamala Bhavana (Tirupati)

Venkataramana. U (Madanapalle, Annamayya)

Lahari Eluguri (Krishnalanka, Vijayawada)

Syed Apsana Jaban (Kalluru, Kurnool)

Alla Yashaswi (Guntur)

Top Rankers – AP PGLCET (Postgraduate Law)

Baisani Harithashri (Addanki, Bapatla)

Yanamala Lokeshwari (Ontimitta, YSR Kadapa)

From Anakapalli to Kadapa, young women have once again proved that their hard work and determination can break barriers and set new academic benchmarks. With more girls occupying top slots in all streams of the law entrance test, this year’s results highlight a powerful trend in gender parity and academic excellence.

