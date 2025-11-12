AP High Court Shocks Chandrababu Government in Fake Liquor Scam Case

In a major setback to the Andhra Pradesh government, YSRCP senior leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh has filed a petition in the AP High Court demanding a CBI investigation into the fake liquor scam. Acting on the plea, the High Court has directed the state government, Home Department, and DGP to submit their counter-affidavits by November 26.

During the hearing, former Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, representing Jogi Ramesh, made serious allegations that the SIT probe into the fake liquor case is being misused under the state government’s influence. He further informed the court that the government had illegally arrested the very person who had sought a CBI inquiry, raising questions about the credibility of the ongoing investigation.

After hearing both sides, the High Court asked the state to clarify how the SIT investigation is being conducted and whether the case should be handed over to the CBI.

These developments have put the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in a tight spot, as accusations of bias and misuse of investigative machinery mount over the controversial fake liquor probe.