AP High Court Orders Immediate Medical Care for YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday directed immediate medical treatment for YSRCP leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. The order was issued while the court was hearing Vamsi’s plea seeking medical bail.

Vamsi’s counsel informed the court that the former legislator was being shifted from one government hospital to another, none of which had adequate facilities to treat him.

The High Court directed the government’s advocate to submit details of the hospital where Vamsi would be treated.

Vamsi was arrested in February this year and has been in custody since. The YSRCP has accused the TDP government of engaging in political vendetta by foisting false cases against the former Gannavaram MLA to prevent his release.

Despite repeated complaints of poor health, a local court did not grant him bail. Recently, he was taken to a hospital in Kankipadu after experiencing severe vomiting and breathing difficulties. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Guntur GGH on Monday morning (May 26).

Vamsi was arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP office during the previous YSRCP regime. He is also an accused in cases related to the demolition of shops belonging to TDP leader Vemulapalli Srinivasa Rao in Bapulapadu Mandal, an alleged murder attempt on TDP leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao, and alleged forgery of house title deeds.

Vamsi’s wife, Pankajasri, along with several YSRCP leaders, has accused the police of mistreating him. They have been persistently appealing for relief, citing his deteriorating health and significant weight loss.