AP Govt Releases Holiday List for Newly Recruited DSC 2025 Teachers

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued the official list of proportionate holidays for teachers newly appointed through the AP DSC 2025 recruitment drive. This update brings clarity to thousands of teachers who recently joined their duties across the state.

A total of 15,941 teachers were recruited under AP DSC 2025, and all of them reported to their respective schools on October 3, 2025. Since these teachers joined mid-academic year, the School Education Department has now released a proportionate holiday schedule applicable from their joining date till December 2025.

According to the newly released list, teachers will be eligible for:

4 Casual Leaves (CLs)

1 Optional Holiday

2 Special Casual Leaves (SCLs)

An additional one-day Casual Leave exclusively for women teachers

These holidays are calculated proportionately based on the remaining duration of the current calendar year. The department clarified that all leaves must be taken according to the school's functioning requirements and with prior approval from the Head of Institution.

Officials stated that the move ensures fairness to newly recruited teachers, as they were unable to avail themselves of the full annual leave quota due to their late joining. The proportionate holiday list is expected to help teachers balance their workload during the ongoing academic year.

The AP School Education Department has also advised district authorities to circulate the holiday list to all government and aided schools at the earliest.

This announcement brings relief to thousands of DSC 2025 recruits who have been awaiting clarity on leave eligibility since joining their posts.