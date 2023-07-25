AP Govt Places Under Suspension Employees’ Leader Suryanarayana

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) president KR Suryanarayana was suspended from service by the State government on Tuesday.

Issuing a suspension order, the AP Commercial Tax Chief Commissioner Girija Shankar said that Suryanarayana will be placed under suspension till the time disciplinary action is taken on him. The government said as Suryanarayana was absent from work therefore he was suspended from service.

The APGEA president along with his colleagues Satyanarayana, Sandhya, Meher Kumar and Venkata Chalapathy are accused of colluding with tax evaders and causing a huge loss to the state exchequer during 2019-21.

The Patamata police have registered a case against the employees’ union leader and four employees of the commercial tax department. Recently, the ACB court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

