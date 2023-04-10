AMARAVATI: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate the Village Volunteers' felicitation programme at Kovvur in East Godavari district on April 14 which is being held for the third year in a row.

The state government honours the village and ward volunteers who work as a medium between the government and the people in the implementation of various welfare schemes regardless of caste, religion, class, region, and party for the third year in a row. This year 2,33,719 volunteers who have worked for at least a year will be honored for their selfless service

After the Chief Minister formally launches the volunteers' felicitation and awards presentation programme, secretariat-wise programmes of the same would continue under the leadership of MLAs in their respective areas for a month.

To recognize the services of volunteers who worked selflessly with just an honorarium, the government every year felicitates these volunteers on the occasion of Ugadi under the name ‘Volunteers Ki Vandanam - Salute to Volunteers programmes

The AP government first decided to conduct the volunteers' felicitation programme on the occasion of the Telugu New Year, Ugadi. But, with the MLC election code in force, the government decided to organize the programme from April 14.

-Awards along with cash prizes will be offered to 875 volunteers from across the state, where five will be chosen from each constituency with 'Seva Vajra' award. A cash of Rs 30,000 medal, badge, shawl, and certificate will be presented.

-A total of 4,220 persons would be selected for the 'Seva Ratna' award. For this award five from each mandal and municipality and 10 from the cities will be selected. A cash award of Rs 20,000, apart from the medal, badge, shawl and certificate will be given.

-Around 2,28,624 Volunteers will be given 'Seva Mitra' award and Rs 10,000 each in cash.

Volunteers will be selected for the awards based on their performance, the satisfaction expressed by the families in the area, the performance of the volunteers in the distribution of pensions, and the registration of the identification details of beneficiaries within the scope of volunteer clusters in the implementation of various welfare programmes.

