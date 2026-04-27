AP Fuel Crisis - No Stock Boards All Over: CBN Govt Hands-Up as Public Struggles

A wave of anxiety is sweeping through Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as “No Stock” boards have begun appearing at petrol bunks, triggering panic buying and long, snaking queues of vehicles.

From early morning hours, commuters—fearing a prolonged shortage—have been rushing to fuel stations, only to be met with either empty pumps or capped supply. What began as sporadic outages in a few locations has now escalated into a widespread disruption, affecting daily life and mobility across the Telugu states.

Panic on the Streets

Scenes outside fuel stations are increasingly chaotic. Motorists, including office-goers and delivery workers, are spending hours waiting in line, unsure if they will get fuel by the time they reach the dispenser. Tempers are fraying, arguments are breaking out, and in several instances, police intervention has been required to manage crowds.

For many, the uncertainty has become the biggest concern. With no clear communication from authorities on the scale or duration of the issue, rumours are filling the vacuum—further accelerating panic buying.

What’s Behind the Shortage?

While there has been no comprehensive official explanation, industry insiders and retail outlet operators point to a critical underlying issue: tightened credit lines from oil marketing companies to petrol bunk dealers.

Petrol pumps typically operate on credit cycles that allow them to procure fuel and settle payments over a period. However, dealers allege that oil companies have recently restricted or withdrawn these credit facilities, forcing outlets to make upfront payments for fresh stock. Smaller and mid-sized operators, already under financial strain, are reportedly unable to keep up—leading to dry pumps and “No Stock” notices.

If true, this points to a systemic breakdown rather than a supply-chain disruption—one that requires immediate intervention.

Governance Gap Fuelling the Crisis

What is striking is not just the shortage, but the absence of proactive governance. Despite early warning signs—sporadic outages, dealer complaints, and rising queues—there appears to have been no timely coordination between state governments and oil companies to prevent escalation.

In a region heavily dependent on road transport, such disruptions have cascading effects:

Public transport schedules get hit

Delivery and logistics chains slow down

Daily wage earners lose valuable working hours

Yet, there has been little in terms of clear advisories, contingency planning, or reassurance to the public.

Time for Decisive Action

The situation demands urgent and coordinated action. State governments must step in to:

Engage directly with oil marketing companies to restore or restructure credit lines for retail outlets

Ensure uninterrupted fuel supply chains, especially in high-density urban zones

Issue transparent public communication to curb rumours and panic buying

Monitor and regulate distribution to prevent hoarding or selective supply

Fuel availability is not merely a commercial issue—it is a public necessity that underpins economic activity and everyday life. Allowing such a crisis to spiral due to financial or administrative bottlenecks reflects poorly on governance priorities.

Restoring Normalcy

For now, commuters continue to wait—often with uncertainty and frustration—as queues grow longer and patience thinner. Unless swift corrective measures are taken, the current disruption risks deepening into a full-blown crisis.

The message from the ground is clear: people need fuel, but more importantly, they need assurance.