AP FinMin Buggana Rajendranath Calls On Vietnam Dy Minister for Planning and Investment

Amaravati: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who is heading a six-member delegation of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, is currently visiting Vietnam. Buggana Rajendranath called on the Vietnam Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung in Hanoi on Saturday. Both the leaders explored the potential for partnerships in the industrial and vocational training sectors.

He also met the Vice-president of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and visited the Garco 10, a leading garment factory in Vietnam. They discussed the investment opportunities and collaboration with the southeast Asian country’s largest textile manufacturing company. The Finance Minister also visited the Hanoi Textile and Garments University.

Later, Buggana Rajendranath drove to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi and met the Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya. He also visited the India House and paid tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. AP government principal secretary (Skill Development and Training) Suresh Kumar and Managing Director of AP State Skill Development Corporation Dr Vinod Kumar were present.

The AP delegation is comprised of Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretaries Suresh Kumar (Skill Development and Training) and Sunitha (Handlooms and Textiles), Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation MD Dr Vinod Kumar and Project Officer K Purushotham and L Obul Reddy, Officer on Special Duty to the Finance Minister.