AP Elections 2024: Villagers Carry Old Woman To Polling Booth

While a significant portion of the Indian population, particularly educated and urban voters, reportedly fail to show up at the voting booth on election days and neglect their power as citizens in a democratic republic, a section of voters, especially in rural India, understands the value of vote and exercise their voting right in a democracy.

Here is such an inspiring story in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharamaju district where a group of people on barefoot carried an elderly woman to the polling booth. The photo of villagers carrying an elderly woman to a polling station is going viral on social media platforms. Her family and village members carried her on a 'doli' because she could not walk due to age-related ailments.

Young voters and urban voters should take a note of this and get inspired from the people who are turning up to vote defying physical ailments.