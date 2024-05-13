AP Elections 2024: Rural Voters, Women and Elderly Vote In Big Numbers

By noon, the mood of Andhra Pradesh seems to have been set. Unprecedented voting in rural areas gives YSRCP a clear jump. Women, elderly and disabled continue to flock to the polling centers.

Sources say that TDP cadre has given up the fight on ground and is being pressured by TDP high command to use all tricks in the book to save themselves from a huge embarrassment.

Frustrated TDP cadres attacked YSRCP agents in Chittoor, they caused a serious head injury to YSRCP karyakartas in Ongole, they printed their manifesto on voter slips in Kadiri assembly constituency in Sri Satya Sai district and now, TDP leaders were caught attacking YSRCP Counsellor and agents inside a booth (Booth Number- 31) in Jaggayapeta, NTR District