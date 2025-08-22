AP DSC 2025: Teacher Posts Put on Sale? YSRCP Slams AP Govt Over Irregularities

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is under fire, with the opposition YSRCP unleashing sharp criticism and branding the AP DSC 2025 recruitment as a blatant attempt at manipulation.

At a press conference held at the YSRCP central office on Wednesday, student leaders Panuganti Chaitanya and A. Ravichandra lashed out at the government for deliberately withholding the merit list and instead sending results to candidates through private messages. They alleged that this opaque method paves the way for backdoor deals and the sale of teacher posts, sidelining genuinely deserving aspirants.

Traditionally, DSC recruitments have been guided by reservation rules and roster policies, with merit lists made public to guarantee fairness. The YSRCP leaders accused the coalition of dismantling this transparent process, sparking widespread fears that teacher jobs are being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

They further pointed to glaring irregularities — from errors in the DSC key to dubious TET mark revisions. Nearly 60,000 candidates were allowed corrections, a move they claimed reeks of manipulation. Despite objections and even pending court cases, the government is allegedly rushing to fill posts in secrecy.

“This is nothing short of cheating lakhs of aspirants,” the YSRCP leaders thundered. “Over 3.12 lakh candidates applied for just 16,347 posts, yet the government is playing with their lives and futures. By burying transparency, this regime has turned teacher recruitment into a cash-for-jobs racket.”

Accusing the coalition of corruption, nepotism, and betrayal, the YSRCP demanded that the process be scrapped and conducted afresh under strict transparency. They warned that the party would not remain silent while thousands of qualified youth are denied their rightful opportunities.

“This is not recruitment — this is daylight robbery of youth aspirations,” they declared, accusing the government of reducing a respected process of teacher selection into a scam-ridden farce.