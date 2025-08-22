AP Degree Admissions 2025: Counseling Notification Released, Registration Begins

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the notification for degree college admissions 2025. The counseling process has officially started, and eligible students can now register online.

Students must complete the registration process by August 26, 2025, through the official OAMDC portal – https://oamdc.ucanapply.com/.

Key Highlights of AP Degree Admissions 2025

Counseling Process: Begun by APSCHE for admissions into degree colleges.

Mode of Registration: Online only.

Last Date for Registration: August 26, 2025.

Application Fee: ₹400 (OC), ₹300 (BC), ₹200 (SC/ST).

Special Category Certificate Verification: August 25 to 28, 2025.

Web Options Window: August 24 to 28, 2025 for selecting colleges.

Editing Web Options: Allowed on August 29, 2025.

Seat Allotment: To be released on August 31, 2025.

Commencement of Classes: September 1, 2025 across the state.

According to APSCHE, seats will be allotted in government, aided, private unaided, and autonomous degree colleges across Andhra Pradesh for general degree courses. The admission process will be completed in phases, and if seats remain vacant, spot admissions will be conducted.

Like last year, this year’s admissions are also being carried out entirely online through the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) platform.