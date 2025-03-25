AP Debt at ₹ 5.62 Lakh Crore: Centre; Naidu’s Claims Debunked in Parliament

As of March 30, 2025, Andhra Pradesh's debt stands at approximately ₹5,62,557 crore, according to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written response to a question raised by Congress MP Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha.

Chaudhary noted that the State's debt accounts for 34.7% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), a slight increase from 34.58% in the 2023-24 financial year.

The Union Minister's reply has once again exposed the TDP-led NDA government, which had accused the previous YSRCP government of plunging the State into a financial crisis. Contrary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's assertion that the State's debt had reached ₹10 lakh crore, Chaudhary revealed in Parliament that the actual figure is ₹5.62 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the Union Minister also stated that Telangana has incurred a debt of ₹4,42,298 crore, which constitutes 26.2% of its GSDP.

Tamil Nadu has the highest State debt, amounting to ₹9,55,692 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh with ₹8,57,844 crore, Maharashtra at ₹8,12,068 crore, Karnataka with ₹7,25,426 crore, and West Bengal at ₹7,14,196 crore.

Chaudhary also highlighted that, according to the Reserve Bank of India, the combined debt of both the Central and State governments will reach ₹2,67,35,462 crore by March 31, 2025.

Additionally, the Union Minister emphasized that all States are adhering to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.