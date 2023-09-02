It was on this day (September 2) in 2009 that mass leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was serving then-united Andhra Pradesh as the CM, breathed his last. He died in a helicopter crash.

On Saturday, his son and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a rich tribute, remembering the welfarist agenda of his government. The YSRCP supremo said that the loss is something that will never stand fulfilled. "You are a leader who will live long in the hearts of people even if you are not physically with us. The people's love for you has strengthened me over the years and stood like a rock. It is your aspirations that guide me in achieving the goals of all-round development," Jagan wrote.

Reducing rural poverty was one of the main aims of the YSR government, which was one of the most popular ones in the country from 2004 to 2009. The Kadapa district was renamed as the YSR district in 2010.