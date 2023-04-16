AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes To Social Reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam On His 175th Birth Anniversary

Apr 16, 2023, 13:50 IST
AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes To Social Reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam On His 175th Birth Anniversary - Sakshi Post

AMARAVATI:  Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to Telugu social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu on the occasion of his 175th birth anniversary.

Taking to his social media blog Twitter, he recalled the contributions of Kandukuri while paying tributes to the writer and social reformer. " As a social reformer, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu garu fought against superstitions, for the remarriage of widows, and strived for women's education. His services as a literary man and a social reformer will always be remembered. Tributes to Veeresalingam Panthulu on his birth anniversary today," he tweeted.

Also Read: JMB: Mega Survey Draws Historic Public Support for YSRCP Govt


Read More:

Tags: 
Kandukuri Veeresalingam
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh
Social Reformer
Advertisement
Back to Top