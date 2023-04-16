AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to Telugu social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu on the occasion of his 175th birth anniversary.

Taking to his social media blog Twitter, he recalled the contributions of Kandukuri while paying tributes to the writer and social reformer. " As a social reformer, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu garu fought against superstitions, for the remarriage of widows, and strived for women's education. His services as a literary man and a social reformer will always be remembered. Tributes to Veeresalingam Panthulu on his birth anniversary today," he tweeted.

మూఢ నమ్మకాలపై.. వితంతువుల పునర్వివాహం కోసం.. స్త్రీల విద్య కోసం పోరాటం చేసిన మహనీయులు కందుకూరి వీరేశలింగం పంతులు గారు. సాహితీవేత్తగా, సంఘ సంస్కర్తగా ఆయన సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. నేడు వీరేశలింగం పంతులు గారి జయంతి సందర్భంగా నివాళులు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 16, 2023

