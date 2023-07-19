AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Short Story Writer Sri Ramana

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of Sri Ramana popular short story writer and journalist.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members, the Chief Minister said his short stories, including Midhunam which was a runaway success as film, have a soothing touch of humanity and values iced with satire.

