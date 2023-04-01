AP CM Review Meet: Ensure Completion of Land Resurvey on Time, Says YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials concerned to complete the land resurvey by May 20. He said the land resurvey under ‘YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Pathakam’ scheme must be completed within the stipulated time.

The chief minister held a review meeting with the officials from Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Municipal and Mines departments at his Tadepalli camp office on Friday and said no other state in the country has taken up such a land survey in the last 100 years.

Under the ‘YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Pathakam’ scheme, the YS Jagan government is providing tamper-proof documents to the land owners.

“The land resurvey must be expedited and completed by May 20. Ensure the installation of survey stones with the help of rovers at all village secretariats. This would enable the surveyors to carry out their work efficiently,” YS Jagan told officials.

The officials informed the chief minister that every effort is being made to complete the land resurvey in 300 villages at the earliest. They said 31 lakh survey stones are required for the resurvey and the plans are underway to supply 50,000 survey stones daily.

Also Read: Mild Tension Prevails in Puttaparthi After TDP Activists Resort to Stone Pelting at YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy