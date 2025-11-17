CII Partnership Summit 2025, Visakhapatnam: Chandrababu-Mark Grand Bluff — All Show, Zero Investments

In a blistering attack on the coalition government, YSRCP Anakapalli district president and former minister Gudivada Amarnath tore into the much-hyped CII Partnership Summit, calling it nothing more than a stage-managed publicity stunt designed to fool the public.

Amarnath said the summit looked less like an investors’ meet and more like a full-blown cabinet parade, with ministers occupying the stage while the actual industrialists were missing. “A summit without investors is nothing but a photo-op circus,” he declared, accusing the government of having zero credibility to attract genuine investments.

He contrasted this hollow show with the 2023 Global Investors Summit held under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which drew industry giants like Mukesh Ambani, Karan Adani, Dalmia, Naveen Jindal, Sanjay Banger, Bhajanka and others. “That was a real investors' summit. What Naidu did now is just a rented set, scripted speeches, and recycled MoUs,” he said.

“Chandrababu is a Vision Thief, a Credit Chor”

Amarnath accused Chandrababu Naidu of shamelessly copying YSRCP’s welfare schemes, development ideas, and even Jagan’s long-term vision. He reminded that despite ruling the state for four full terms, Naidu never conceived a plan for the 974 km coastline, while Jagan launched major ports and fishing harbours every 50 km. “Now Naidu has the gall to call Jagan’s projects his own. His so-called ‘vision’ begins and ends with bikini festivals and liquor carnivals on the beach,” he mocked.

Steel Plant Crisis Exposes Naidu’s Empty Promises

Taking sharp aim at Naidu’s comments on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Amarnath questioned how a government unable to protect the state’s largest industry can promise 40 lakh jobs. He reminded that between 2014–19, Naidu flaunted MoUs worth Rs. 19 lakh crore and claimed they would create 40 lakh jobs—yet only 2% (Rs. 35,000 crore) ever materialised.

“It was all a lie—a professionally packaged lie. When YSRCP came to power, verification exposed Naidu’s bluff in black and white,” he said.

YSRCP’s 2023 GIS: Real MoUs, Real Progress

Amarnath explained that despite three COVID waves, the 2023 GIS was held responsibly and only credible MoUs were signed. Within a year, 19% of the Rs. 13 lakh crore worth of agreements were grounded—on par with national benchmarks like Vibrant Gujarat, he pointed out.

He then ridiculed the coalition government’s post-2024 summit:

“No disclosures, no investors, no new projects—just inflated numbers and a desperate attempt at relevance.”

Old MoUs Painted Fresh: The Government’s Greatest Hit Job

Amarnath exposed how Naidu and Lokesh "repainted" old MoUs to pass them off as fresh investments. ABC Power, Ekaran Energy, and others—signed years ago—were showcased as brand-new partnerships. Even ReNew Power’s re-entry was pure theatrics, he said.

He asked why ReNew chairman Suman Sinha, who himself praised YSRCP’s industrial-friendly policies earlier, now claims he is “returning after six years”. “Who threatened industries? Who caused the exodus? The answer is obvious,” he said.

Lulu Group vs. Ground Reality

Amarnath highlighted that despite being paraded since 2016, the Lulu Group hasn’t laid a single brick in Vizag. Meanwhile, the Inorbit Mall, grounded under the YSRCP government in 2023, is now set for inauguration in January 2026.

“That’s the difference between talkers and doers,” he said.

9,000 Jobs Lost, Yet Talks of 40 Lakh

He blasted the government for the mass layoffs at the Steel Plant, unjust salary orders, and removal of nearly 9,000 employees since 2024. “A government destroying existing jobs cannot talk about creating new ones. It’s hypocrisy of the highest order.”

A Summit Built on Lies, PR, and Photoshop

The summit’s claims shifting overnight—from 400 MoUs worth Rs. 9 lakh crore to Rs. 13 lakh crore—expose how it was nothing but a PR-driven propaganda exercise, he said.

While essential payments—fee reimbursements, Aarogyasri dues, Annadata arrears—remain pending, the government splurges taxpayer money on glossy events and self-praise sessions.

He demanded accountability for the Rs. 2.20 lakh crore borrowed by the coalition government so far.

“People Will Soon See the Real Face of This Government”

Concluding his fiery address, Amarnath said 19% of the Rs. 13 lakh crore MoUs of 2023 are already grounded, especially major pumped-storage projects in Kurnool, Parvathipuram, and ASR districts—a testimony to YSRCP’s sincerity and capability.

“The coalition’s summit was a loud show without substance. Ours delivered. And soon, the people will judge who worked and who only acted.”