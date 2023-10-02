AP CID to Grill Lokesh, Ex-minister Narayana in Amaravati IRR Case on Oct 4

Vijayawada: Days after serving notice to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in New Delhi for questioning, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday summoned the TDP leader and former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case.

The CID has earlier charged Narayana as an accused number 2 (A2) in the IRR alignment case. The probe agency has summoned both Lokesh and Narayana for questioning in the case on October 4, Wednesday.

Narayana was given a relief by the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it granted anticipatory bail to the former minister in connection with the irregularities in sale of assigned lands in the Amaravati region. The TDP leader had sought anticipatory bail on medical grounds. The court’s interim order prevents the CID from arresting him for three months.

In May 2022, the CID had registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Mangalgiri MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy. It was alleged that certain illegal and corrupt activities were committed by highly placed government officials between 2014 and 2019 with regard to the design of master plan for the Andhra Pradesh capital and alignment of the ring road to cause wrongful gain to certain individuals.

