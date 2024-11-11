AP Budget 2024: YS Jagan Meets YSRCP MLAs

November 11, Tadepalli: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to boycott the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget sessions. This decision comes in protest against the denial of an opportunity to speak in the House and denial of the status as the Leader of the Opposition. Despite the ongoing sessions, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with the party's MLAs during this time.

The YSRCP had earlier written a letter, requesting recognition as the principal opposition party, given that it holds the second-largest number of seats in the Assembly after the ruling alliance. However, the Speaker did not acknowledge this request, and the party’s attempts to speak in previous sessions were thwarted when microphones were not provided. As a result, the YSRCP has chosen to boycott the Assembly’s budget sessions.

In light of this, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that from now on, the party would raise its concerns and question the government only in front of the media. He is currently discussing with party MLAs what actions to take moving forward.