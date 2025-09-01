AP Braces For Rains: Five-Day Alert in Vizag, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju

Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and parts of Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Srikakulam districts on Monday (September 1). The downpour was triggered by a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal.

In this backdrop, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre issued a five-day weather warning for Andhra Pradesh, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across several regions until September 5.

According to the forecast, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam will face the brunt of the downpour. On Day 1 (September 1), heavy rainfall is expected in isolated pockets of NCAP and Yanam, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching 40–50 kmph. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning.

On Day 2 (September 2), the intensity will rise, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in NCAP and Yanam, while SCAP may also receive heavy showers. Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected across NCAP, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

The trend will continue into Day 3 (September 3), with heavy rains forecast in both NCAP & Yanam and SCAP.

By Day 4 and Day 5 (September 4–5), thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds will dominate, especially in NCAP & Yanam, though widespread heavy rain warnings may ease slightly.

A yellow alert has been issued for Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyal, and Srikakulam districts on September 1.

On September 2, the rains are predicted to intensify, with an orange alert sounded in ASR, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Kakinada, East and West Godavari, and Eluru districts.

The Met Department has cautioned people against stepping out during the storm and urged fishermen not to venture into the sea.