VISAKHAPATNAM: The annual fishing ban across the state's territorial waters (Bay of Bengal) for two months will begin on April 14 till June 14. This is to ensure conservancy and sustain the breeding season of various fish species. The hunting ban spans 61 days and requires all the registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels to refrain from fishing during this time.

The main objective of the order is to observe conservancy measures during the breeding season of the majority of prawn and fish species. All the fishermen are requested to observe the ban on marine fishing strictly as was done in the previous years, an Andhra Pradesh fisheries department official said in a statement.

During the ban, boats are allowed to fish within eight kilometers of the coast. There are 1,986 mechanized boats used for fishing in the coastal area from Yarada to Bhimunipatnam in the Visakhapatnam district. There are 720 motorized boats in the Visakhapatnam fishing harbor and 1,266 motorized boats in other areas. Apart from these, there are 417 non-motorized boats. Apart from non-motorized, mechanized and motorized boats will not be allowed to go fishing from midnight of the 14th of this month. By the 14th midnight, all boats which have gone fishing in the sea have to return to the shore/harbour. In the event of a violation, the fisheries department will seize the boats, and levy penalties under the provisions of the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, including scrapping subsidised oil supply and other benefits. At that time, if anyone goes fishing or sells or auctions the fish produce a fine of up to Rs.2 thousand will be imposed. The welfare schemes implemented by the government will be stopped for a year. However, those that cannot reach the shore due to technical reasons are exempted from fines.

AP Govt's YSR Matsyakara Bharosa for fishermen during the lean period

To ensure the welfare of the fishermen during the lean period the AP Government is paying Rs. 10,000 as compensation under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa as they will not have any income due to the ban on fishing. It is expected that about 15 thousand people in the Visakhapatnam district are eligible for the benefits. Fisheries officials are conducting an enumeration on the 17th of this month to select the eligible beneficiaries. Fishermen will have to submit boat documents, bank account numbers, and Aadhaar cards on that day and also fill out an application form to receive the compensation money. The government will directly deposit the amount into the bank account of the beneficiary fishermen.

