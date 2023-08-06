AP: 3 College Students Die After Call Plunges into Canal in East Godavari

East Godavari: In a horrific road accident, three college students were killed while three others received injuries in East Godavari district early Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred when the car they were travelling in jumped off a bridge and fell into a canal at Burugupudi Gate in Korukonda mandal. Three persons died due to drowning. According to the police, the car bearing a registration number AP 39 HR 0907 was speeding at the time of accident and there were seven persons in the four-seater vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Uday Kiran, Harsh Vardhan and Hemant who were third year B.Tech. students of Ramachandra Engineering College in nearby Eluru district. The bodies were shifted to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for postmortem while the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The college students were returning home after spending the weekend at Maredumilli nature hub in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

