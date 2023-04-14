Narasaraopet: A Narsaraopet court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to Vishnuvardhan Reddy in connection with a 2021 murder case of a degree student named Kota Anusha. The Judge of the 13th Additional District court at Narasaraopet of Palnadu district - Ongolu Venkatanageswara Rao gave the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

As per the prosecution's version, Kota Anusha a resident of Gollapadu village in Muppalla mandal was studying second year in a private degree college at Ramireddypet in Narasaraopet. Vishnuvardhan Reddy from Pampidipadu village of Bollapalli mandal was also studying in the same college and used to harass and forced Anusha to love him which she denied.

On the pretext of talking to her after college hours, he took her to the Govindapuram canal and strangled her to death, threw her body in the canal and he ran away. After her parents filed a complaint, the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The Andhra Pradesh government immediately responded and also gave a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

After the case was transferred to the Disha Police a special investigation led by DSP Ravichandra completed the investigation process and a charge sheet was filed. Witnesses were produced in the court and the judge who examined the evidence and after hearing the counsel's arguments sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 2,500. Anusha's parents thanked Disha DSP Ravichandra for handling the case in such a quick manner.

