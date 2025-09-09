Annadata Poru: Late-Night Notices Detain YSRCP Leaders, TDP Accused of Police Misuse

The YSRCP launched a statewide agitation, Annadata Poru, on Tuesday (September 9) to protest the artificial urea shortage in Andhra Pradesh and its rampant black marketing.

As part of the agitation, YSRCP senior leaders, cadres, and farmers’ associations declared they would march to RDO offices and submit memoranda demanding immediate action to resolve the crisis.

However, tension gripped cities across the State as police high-handedness was on full display. YSRCP leaders claimed that despite seeking all necessary permissions, multiple former Ministers and senior leaders were served notices late on Monday (September 8), just a day before the protest.

Launching a sharp attack on the police, YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu condemned the undemocratic conduct of the TDP government and accused it of suppressing dissent. He said police reached his residence at midnight to serve a notice, preventing his participation in Annadata Poru. Ambati questioned why permissions were granted in the first place if the TDP government intended to keep senior leaders under house arrest.

In Nandigama, YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash and several party members were pushed by police as they resisted being stopped from reaching the RDO office.

Avinash affirmed that the YSRCP remained committed to fighting for farmers and demanded to know why police were obstructing them from peacefully submitting the memorandum.

Several YSRCP leaders, including former Minister Dr. Sidiri Appalaraju, former MLAs Kasa Mahesh Reddy, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Nambooru Shankar, Nathavaram mandal YCP youth president Bandaru Paidinaidu, district cultural wing president Adigarla Naidu Babu, vice MPP Paila Sunil, former Jilledipudi sarpanch Lalam Lovaraju, Golugonda mandal president Koraprolu Panishantharam, vice MPP Surla Babji, Makavarapalem YCP district general secretary Rutthula Errapatrudu, Makavarapalem mandal president Chitikel Venkataramana, Ramannapalem sarpanch Ayyappa, former Srikakulam Municipal Chairman Menta Padmavati, and State Youth Wing Vice President Menta Swaroop, were placed under house arrest.

In most parts of the State, police invoked Section 30 of the Police Act on Monday night, preventing the organization of protests. In Tekkali, Srikakulam, late-night announcements were made warning people against participating in Annadata Poru.

The YSRCP alleged that the government was misusing the police to muzzle farmers’ voices instead of addressing the fertilizer crisis, vowing to intensify Annadata Poru until the urea shortage is resolved.