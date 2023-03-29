Andhra Pradesh: Three Young Girls Drown in Tank in Chittoor

Chittoor: Three girls, aged 14, 14 and 17, drowned in a tank in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The three young girls along with their families hailing from Theertham village, had visited Kalabhairava Swamy temple to offer prayers.

While their families stayed at the temple, the three girls Gautami, Bhavya and Mounika went to the abandoned tank nearby to beat the heat and have some fun. All the three girls drowned in the tank as they lacked swimming skills.

When the local people saw the girls drowning, they rushed to rescue them but in vain. Later, the deceased girls’ bodies were recovered from the water tank.

Also Read: YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy Finds Place in Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings