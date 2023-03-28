Visakhapatnam: To propel the economic growth in the state, the Andhra Pradesh state Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath unveiled this investment-friendly Industrial Policy in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He also launched YSR AP One, a multi-faceted business app which will make the task of getting clearances for setting up an industry more easier.

Through the YSR AP One app, the potential investors can obtain 96 clearances from 23 departments required for setting up industries within 21 days. The all-in-one app will provide handholding support to investors during pre-establishment and setup of industrial units and also post-setup support.

Speaking on the occasion, the IT minister Gudivada Amarnath said the app is a step towards ease of doing business as it has brought 23 departments under one umbrella for the investors.

Elaborating on the pros of the investor-friendly app, Amarnath said the app will contain information on all Centre and State government schemes and will also provide a virtual platform to schedule meetings with experts.

In the new Industrial Policy, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given priority to the sectors overlooked by the previous governments, said the IT minister. He added that the state’s development will be extended to all the districts.

Also Read: Four-day G20 Meet Kicks-off in Visakhapatnam, CM YS Jagan to Address Foreign Delegates

Sridhar, Adviser of the State Industries Department, Sravani Shipping Head Sambasiva Rao, APIDC Chairperson Bandi Punyasheela, and CII Vice President Muralikrishna also participated in this meeting.