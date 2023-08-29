Andhra Pradesh Govt to Take Legal Action Against Eenadu 

Amaravati: With the Telugu daily Eenadu continuously targetting the Polavaram project through misleading write ups, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a government order granting permission for the Chief Public Prosecutor (CPP) to file a criminal defamation complaint against the news publication.

On May 12, the newspaper carried a news item to spread misinformation and mislead its readers about the Polavaram project and quoted half-baked truths and presented distorted facts. The state government has strongly reacted to the news report which raised unnecessary questions about the government’s commitment for the project.

The Chief Public Prosecutor has been instructed to file a defamation case against the Eendau newspaper Managing Director and the concerned journalists. Meanwhile, the water resources minister Ambati Rambabu has said YS Jagan government is committed to the completion of Polavaram project soon.

Also Read: Tributes paid to Gidugu Ramamurthy on Telugu Language Day