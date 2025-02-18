2025 Holidays List of Andhra Pradesh: Check Full List Here

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the official list of general and optional holidays for the year 2025. This announcement helps government employees, institutions, and the public plan their year accordingly. The list includes key public holidays, with special note of those that fall on Sundays. Government offices will remain closed on second Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year.

General Holidays for 2025

January 13 – Bhogi

January 14 – Makara Sankranti

January 15 – Kanuma

January 26 – Republic Day (Sunday)

February 26 – Maha Sivaratri

March 14 – Holi

March 30 – Ugadi (Sunday)

March 31 – Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)

April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 6 – Srirama Navami (Sunday)

April 14 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday

April 18 – Good Friday

June 7 – Bakrid (Eid-ul-Zuha)

July 6 – Moharrum (Sunday)

August 8 – Varalakshmi Vratham

August 15 – Independence Day

August 16 – Sri Krishna Ashtami

August 27 – Vinayaka Chavithi

September 5 – Milad-un-Nabi

September 30 – Durgashtami

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 2 – Vijaya Dasami

October 20 – Deepavali

December 25 – Christmas

Holidays Falling on Sundays

Certain festivals coincide with Sundays in 2025. These are as follows:

January 26 – Republic Day

March 30 – Ugadi

April 6 – Srirama Navami

July 6 – Moharrum

Despite being significant holidays, these Sundays will not provide additional days off for government employees.

Optional Holidays for Government Employees

In addition to general holidays, government employees can avail themselves of up to five optional holidays in 2025, regardless of their religion. The list includes:

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 13 – Birthday of Hazrath Ali

January 27 – Shab-e-Meraj

February 14 – Shab-e-Barath

March 22 – Shahadat Hazrat Ali

March 27 – Shab-e-Qadar

March 28 – Jamatul Veda

April 10 – Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 30 – Basava Jayanthi

May 12 – Buddha Purnima

June 15 – Eid-e-Gadeer

June 27 – Ratha Yatra

July 5 – Moharrum (1947 Hijri)

August 15 – Parsi New Year’s Day/Arbaeen

Possible Modifications to Dates

The government has also highlighted that changes in the dates of festivals like Ramadan, Bakrid, Moharrum, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which depend on moon sightings, will be announced through print and electronic media if necessary.

This holiday schedule ensures that government institutions and employees can plan effectively for the year, while also recognizing important festivals and cultural occasions.