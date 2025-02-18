2025 Holidays List of Andhra Pradesh: Check Full List Here
Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Official Holiday Schedule for 2025: Check Full List Here
The Andhra Pradesh government has released the official list of general and optional holidays for the year 2025. This announcement helps government employees, institutions, and the public plan their year accordingly. The list includes key public holidays, with special note of those that fall on Sundays. Government offices will remain closed on second Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year.
General Holidays for 2025
January 13 – Bhogi
January 14 – Makara Sankranti
January 15 – Kanuma
January 26 – Republic Day (Sunday)
February 26 – Maha Sivaratri
March 14 – Holi
March 30 – Ugadi (Sunday)
March 31 – Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)
April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
April 6 – Srirama Navami (Sunday)
April 14 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday
April 18 – Good Friday
June 7 – Bakrid (Eid-ul-Zuha)
July 6 – Moharrum (Sunday)
August 8 – Varalakshmi Vratham
August 15 – Independence Day
August 16 – Sri Krishna Ashtami
August 27 – Vinayaka Chavithi
September 5 – Milad-un-Nabi
September 30 – Durgashtami
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 2 – Vijaya Dasami
October 20 – Deepavali
December 25 – Christmas
Holidays Falling on Sundays
Certain festivals coincide with Sundays in 2025. These are as follows:
January 26 – Republic Day
March 30 – Ugadi
April 6 – Srirama Navami
July 6 – Moharrum
Despite being significant holidays, these Sundays will not provide additional days off for government employees.
Optional Holidays for Government Employees
In addition to general holidays, government employees can avail themselves of up to five optional holidays in 2025, regardless of their religion. The list includes:
January 1 – New Year’s Day
January 13 – Birthday of Hazrath Ali
January 27 – Shab-e-Meraj
February 14 – Shab-e-Barath
March 22 – Shahadat Hazrat Ali
March 27 – Shab-e-Qadar
March 28 – Jamatul Veda
April 10 – Mahaveer Jayanthi
April 30 – Basava Jayanthi
May 12 – Buddha Purnima
June 15 – Eid-e-Gadeer
June 27 – Ratha Yatra
July 5 – Moharrum (1947 Hijri)
August 15 – Parsi New Year’s Day/Arbaeen
Possible Modifications to Dates
The government has also highlighted that changes in the dates of festivals like Ramadan, Bakrid, Moharrum, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which depend on moon sightings, will be announced through print and electronic media if necessary.
This holiday schedule ensures that government institutions and employees can plan effectively for the year, while also recognizing important festivals and cultural occasions.