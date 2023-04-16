AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a new policy aimed at providing social security to the transgender community. As part of the trans-inclusive policy, the government will offer medical and education facilities to the third gender and has allocated a budget of Rs. 2 Crore for this purpose.

As part of the policy, the AP Government will issue identity cards to transgenders across the state. The policy includes the provision of drinking water supply and sanitation facilities in areas where they reside. They will also receive skill development training and better employment opportunities.

The AP Government has also ensured that they come under the Navaratnalu (AP government welfare schemes) to ensure that transgenders receive equal treatment and opportunities. They will also be given house plots, houses and financial assistance and ensure the protection of their rights for their welfare and development. In the AP Budget 2023 an amount of Rs 21,435 crore was allocated for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons under the YSR Pension Kanuka.

Check out the Transgender beneficiaries under various welfare schemes

