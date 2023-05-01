Andhra Pradesh: 8-year-old Girl Gets Locked in Car, Dies of Suffocation in Kakinada

Kakinada: A 8-year-old girl died of suffocation on Monday after she was accidentally locked in a car while playing outside her house in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district.

The incident occurred in Kolanka village of Kajuluru mandal. The girl who got into the Hyundai car in the afternoon remained in it till the evening. Later, concerned parents started looking for their child and found her in a car parked next to their house. She was taken to the Yanam hospital but was declared dead. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suffocation, the doctors said.

The father of the deceased girl had recently passed away. She and her 11-year-old brother were staying with their mother Adilakshmi. A pall of gloom descended at her house as villagers tried to console Adilakshmi who was mourning her daughter’s death.

Also Read: Vijayawada Railway Court Dismisses 2016 Train Burning Case

