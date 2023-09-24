Andhra Dy CM Slams BRS Leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu Over Deeksha for Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy slammed the BRS leader and former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu for staging a ‘Deeksha’ to register his protest against the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case.

Reacting to the BRS leader’s protest, Narayana Swamy said earlier Motkupalli would call Naidu a corrupt leader and someone who backstabbed the TDP founder NTR and now trying to portray him as a good person. He warned the BRS politician against bad mouthing the ruling party.

The YSRCP minister said it is unfortunate that the former minister from a neighbouring Telugu state is singing praises for a tainted opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh.

Narayana Swamy trained his guns on the state BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari for her support to jailed Naidu. He said she is acting more like a TDP president than her party. He advised the BJP leader not to comment on things without knowing the facts.

