Anantapur: CM YS Jagan to Distribute Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Benefits Tomorrow

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Anantapur district on Wednesday, April 26. The Chief Minister will visit Narpala at the Singanamala constituency in the district to participate in the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena programme on that day, CMO officials informed.

During the event, the Chief Minister will disburse the amount into the beneficiaries' accounts with the click of a button. This is YS Jagan’s fifth visit to the district after he assumed charge as a chief minister.

On Monday, the district collector held a tele-conference with the officials and reviewed the preparation for the chief minister’s upcoming visit to the district. He directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements right from the helipad to the public meeting venue.

The collector also advised them to make transport arrangements for the students and beneficiaries so they can attend the April 26 event. In view of the scorching summer, the district administration official also stressed on providing drinking water, butter milk and snacks for the participants of the programme.

Chief Minister's programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, State government's Education Advisor Aluru Sambasiva Reddy, SP Kanchi Srinivas Rao, Joint Collector Ketan Garg and RDO Madhusudhan inspected the helipad, security and parking arrangements for chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Narpala visit.

Also Read: AP Inter Results 2023 to be Announced at THIS Time Tomorrow