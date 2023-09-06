Anantapur: Ambulance Forced to Take Detour for Naidu’s Road Show in Kalyandurg

Sep 06, 2023, 21:38 IST
Anantapur: Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu is touring Anantapur district and addressing party rallies. The TDP chief is holding a rally in Kalyandurg which saw a huge turn out of party workers on Wednesday.

The campaign vehicle of Naidu was stationed at the busy T-Circle so the TDP leader could address the party cadre. As the party workers had blocked all the roads and due to emergency an ambulance carrying a patient tried to pass through the crowd but the TDP supporters did not allow it to pass. The opposition party is facing a huge backlash for forcing the ambulance to take a U-turn. 

