Ambati’s Face-Off with Guntur Cop: “This Is a Police Kingdom, Not Chandrababu’s Kingdom”

The YSRCP organized large-scale rallies across the State on Wednesday (June 4) as part of “Vennupotu Dinam,” held to highlight the TDP’s governance failures over the past year.

Despite securing police permission, Pattabhipuram CI Venkateshwarulu blocked YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu from proceeding to the Collectorate.

When confronted, the CI’s high-handedness was exposed. The police officer abused Ambati and screamed at him in an attempt to assert authority, completely disregarding the dignity of his uniform.

Speaking to the media later, Ambati stated that he had encountered several such situations in the past. “I will not be cowed by police bullying. My grey hair is proof of my experience in handling such situations,” he quipped.

Responding to a question about YSRCP leaders and activists being prevented from participating in the rallies, he remarked, “We are living in a police kingdom, not Chandrababu’s kingdom.”

“Police are resorting to such actions to ensure YSRCP’s Vennupotu Dinotsavam does not succeed,” Ambati asserted.

He further cautioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that trouble was not far off. “You (Chandrababu Naidu) came to power by backstabbing the people. It is high time you wake up to reality. No one in the universe has survived by governing from behind a shield of police force,” he noted.

Criticizing Pawan Kalyan, Ambati said, “He is busy with Hara Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and OG. He is a good actor, but an extremely bad politician.”