Ambati Rambabu Takes Swipe at Pawan Kalyan-Naidu Meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and film actor Pawan Kalyan met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu at latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday indicating that all is well between the two parties.

This is the second time the JSP leader has called on the TDP leader. The meeting assumed political significance as Naidu has recently praised the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sent feelers to the BJP leadership that he might join hands with the ruling party.

Reports suggested both the leaders discussed the current political scenario in the Telugu state. It is also said both the leaders also discussed the political alliance for the upcoming State and General elections. The JSP leader had presumably discussed the poll pact issue with the BJP during his recent visit to the national capital.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Ambati Rambabu indulged in a word play to attack the meeting of Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu. Playing with the words of lyrics of a song Vayyari Bhama from JSP leader’s Thammudu, Ambati tweeted.. ‘Kalavadaniki enduku -ra thondara! Yedara bratukantha chindara vandara!!

