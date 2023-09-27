Amaravati IRR Case: Nara Lokesh Moves Andhra Pradesh HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Guntur: Following the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) named TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh as Accused 14 in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case, the lawyers of the TDP leader moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in the case.

Lokesh, who is currently touring the national capital, told reporters that he had no connection with the alignment of the inner ring road. The Special Public Prosecutor representing the CID has filed a memo in the Vijayawada ACB special court. The court is learnt to have accepted the memo in which Nara Lokesh name has been mentioned as A14 in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

In April 2022, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the then minister Narayana and others accusing them of causing wrongful loss to farmers and pecuniary benefit to others by changing the alignment of the IRR.

A month later, the CID had registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.

