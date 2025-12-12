Alluri Bus Accident: 9 Tourists From Chittoor Traveling From Araku to Bhadrachalam Killed

A late-night pilgrimage trip turned tragic in Andhra Pradesh after a private travel bus carrying tourists from Chittoor district crashed in the early hours of Friday, leaving nine people dead and several others critically injured.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. on the Chintur–Maredumilli Ghat Road, inside the dense Papikonda National Park near Tulasipaka village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Police said the vehicle, which had around 35–40 passengers, reportedly lost control due to poor visibility before hitting an obstacle and plunging into a ditch.

The tourists were returning from Araku Valley and were scheduled to reach Bhadrachalam on Friday morning as part of their temple tour.

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving alerts from passersby. Officials confirmed that nine passengers died on the spot, while survivors with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals in Bhadrachalam for emergency treatment.

A senior police officer said, “The bus seems to have skidded off the road on a sharp curve. Visibility was very low at the time of the accident.”

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the mishap, while efforts are underway to identify the deceased and inform their families.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of night travel in ghat sections, especially during the winter months when fog and poor lighting make the routes more dangerous.

Also Read: Alluri Bus Accident: 9 Dead, YS Jagan Expresses Deep Shock