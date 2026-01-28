All India Prisons Conference Kicks Off in Vizag; Union MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Graces Inaugural Ceremony

The two-day All India Prisons Conference was inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28, by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The event is being hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department.

On his arrival, the Union Minister was formally welcomed by ANJANI Kumar, Director General of Prisons, Andhra Pradesh. The conference has drawn participation from prison chiefs of all States and Union Territories across the country.

Also referred to as the 9th National Conference of Correctional Administrators, the two-day meet is being held on January 28 and 29 in Visakhapatnam. The conference aims to provide a common platform for senior prison officials to exchange ideas, share best practices, and discuss emerging challenges and reforms in the field of prisons and correctional administration.

Prison heads in the ranks of Director General and Inspector General from all States and Union Territories are attending the event. Officials said around 75 senior officers from across the country, along with about 55 senior officers from the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department, are participating in the deliberations.

The conference is expected to focus on prison reforms, inmate welfare, modern correctional practices and the use of technology in prison management, with the objective of strengthening the correctional system nationwide.